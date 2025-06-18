A Gripping Historical Novel About A Quest To Save Paradise

Passage to Paradise, the new historical novel by Hugh Barfield, takes readers on an unforgettable journey that stretches from the Eastern United States to the heart of the Middle East. Playing upon religious practices of sacrifice used in the past, and the development of a potent necrolixir, comes a compelling story with amnesia, hidden family secrets, wealthy family members plotting to create a plausible story for police and businessmen conniving to make profit, all while a plot develops to threaten the continuing existence of Paradise.

At its heart is Tara, an artist confronting the depths of her identity by reflecting on her art and recent painting titled First Light. As she seeks to uncover hidden family truths she becomes entangled in a shadowy world where a powerful plot is uncovered to capitalize on death. The very notion of Paradise is teetering on the brink of destruction.

Rooted in Barfield's real-life experiences studying Middle East Affairs during the 1960s at the American University in Cairo, Passage to Paradise draws deeply from his knowledge of the region's complex history and culture. His background in historiography, political thought, and religious traditions breathes authenticity and depth into a novel that dares to ask: Can one soul change the course of fate?

“There is something for everyone in this story-mystery, deceit, murder, and the occult. Hugh Barfield's writing is characterized by vivid descriptions and his ability to paint a picture with words... This book deserves a spot on your reading list.” - Carl Cantrell, Smyrna, TN

From a moonlit burial to the unfolding of ancient secrets, Passage to Paradise is a sweeping tale where the past collides with the present, and every brushstroke reveals more than color-it reveals truth.

About the Author:

Hugh Barfield studied Middle East Affairs at the American University in Cairo, focusing on historiography and the cultural dynamics of the region. His academic pursuits were cut short by war, but his passion for history, storytelling, and the human condition never waned. With degrees from Evangel College (BA) and DePaul University (MA), Hugh is now retired.

Hugh has lived in in several places including Wheaton, IL, Murfreesboro, TN, a Nashville suburb, and soon will be moving to Fredericksburg, VA where he will continue to write and reflect on a life rich in experience.

