GET.Cruises Launches To Help Travellers Find Unbiased Cruise Deals

Ipswich, UK - A new cruise comparison website, GET , has launched in the UK, aiming to provide consumers with a more transparent and impartial way to compare cruise prices.

The launch comes at a time of rapid growth for the cruise industry. According to the Cruise Lines International Association, cruise passenger numbers will hit 37 million in 2025, up from 31.7 million in 2023. As demand grows, so does the need for transparent, user-friendly tools to navigate the market.

GET aggregates live pricing and availability data from a wide range of UK travel agents, allowing users to compare fares for the same cruise itinerary in one place. The platform is positioned as an independent alternative to existing booking sites that may prioritise affiliated partners or promoted listings.

“Our focus is on giving people the information they need to make confident, money-saving decisions”, said founder Miles Cooke.“Cruising is an amazing way to travel, but the pricing can be confusing and inconsistent. GET clears that up by showing the whole picture - not just what one company wants you to see.”

Key features:



A Clear, Unbiased View of Real-Time Cruise PricesGET offers consumers a clearer view of the cruise market by displaying real-time prices and availability from UK travel agents, without preferential listings, paid placements or promotional bias - enabling more informed, cost-conscious booking decisions.

Smart Price TrackerOne of the platform's standout features is a visual pricing tool that charts the cheapest and most expensive months to travel on each itinerary. Designed with flexible travellers in mind, it helps users identify low-demand sailings and optimise their plans around seasonal price trends. Free to useGET operates as a free, no-registration platform, offering users an accessible and low-friction way to compare cruise fares without bias or commitment.

Beyond its transparent pricing model, GET distinguishes itself with a streamlined, user-friendly interface designed for speed and simplicity. The platform enables swift filtering and clear comparisons, offering fast, clutter-free results across both desktop and mobile devices.

For seasoned cruisers or those planning their very first voyage, GET presents a straightforward alternative to the complexity often found on traditional travel websites.

Explore the platform at: .

About GET

GET is the UK's newest cruise price comparison website. Our mission is to become the UK's go-to website for cruise comparison by providing a reliable, transparent, and easy-to-use service that empowers travellers to find the best cruise deal every time.

Media Kit: