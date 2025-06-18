Scleral Lens Market To Worth USD 781.5 Million By 2032 Amid Rising Cases Of Ocular Disorders And Demand For Specialty Contact Lenses

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Scleral Lens Market""Scleral Lens Market Leading players include Bausch + Lomb, Johnson & Johnson Vision, CooperVisio, SynergEyes an d EssilorLuxottica"

Industry Overview

The scleral lens market has witnessed robust business growth driven by technological advances in custom optics and rising keratoconus prevalence. In 2024, clinicians reported a 12% rise in fittings of larger-diameter lenses, reflecting expanding industry size and evolving market dynamics.

Market Size and Overview

The Global Scleral Lens Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 360.2 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 781.5 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2025 to 2032. This market forecast underscores strong market growth backed by innovations in lens materials and fitting technologies. The Scleral Lens Market size outpaces adjacent segments in specialty contact lenses, reinforcing its market scope and attractiveness.

Request for Sample Report:

Key Takeaways:

. Region:

– North America: High reimbursement coverage accelerates adoption in corneal irregularity treatment.

– Latin America: Growing optometry networks create early market opportunities.

– Europe: Standardized fittings and clinical protocols strengthen market insights.

– Asia Pacific: Rapid urbanization fuels demand for custom lenses to address dry eye syndrome.

– Middle East: Government initiatives on vision care expand access in GCC countries.

– Africa: Telemedicine-driven fittings drive incremental market research in remote zones.

. Segment Covers:

1. Material Type: Gas Permeable (high oxygen transmissibility), Hybrid (rigid centre, soft skirt), Custom Polymer (tailored diameter).

2. Application: Keratoconus (stabilization cases), Severe Dry Eye (improved tear reservoir), Post-Corneal Surgery (enhanced healing).

3. Distribution Channel: Online Retail (direct-to-consumer fittings), Specialty Clinics (ophthalmologist-driven), Hospitals & Eye Centers (integrated care use cases).

Purchase Now Up to 25% Discount on This Premium Research Report:

Growth Factors

. Rising Keratoconus Diagnosis: Global keratoconus screenings grew 15% in 2024, driving market drivers for high-Dk lenses.

. Technological Innovations: Introduction of AI-assisted topography fitting software boosted annual installations by 20% in North America.

. Aging Population: In Europe, 30% of lens prescriptions in 2025 target patients over 60, reflecting demographic market dynamics.

Market Trends

. Personalized Optics: Adoption of wavefront-guided scleral lenses increased by 18% in 2024, anchoring market trends toward customized vision correction.

. Hybrid Lens Growth: Hybrid scleral models reported a 22% uptick in revenue share across Asia Pacific clinics.

. Digital Fitting Platforms: Virtual corneal mapping services expanded by 25% year-over-year, reinforcing industry trends toward tele-optometry.

Actionable Insights

. Production Capacity: Leading manufacturers scaled output from 1.2 million to 1.5 million units in 2024, affecting market revenue projections.

. Pricing Dynamics: Average selling price declined 5% in 2025 due to component standardization, enhancing affordability.

. Exports & Imports: European exports of scleral lenses rose by 12% in 2024, while US imports climbed 8%, signaling balanced supply-side indicators.

. Use-Case Penetration: In ophthalmic clinics, scleral lenses account for 35% of specialty lens fittings, underlining growing demand-side influence.

. Micro-/Nano-Indicators: Water content metrics optimized to 58% for customized tear reservoirs, a key nano-size parameter for fitting success.

Key Players

. Bausch + Lomb

. Johnson & Johnson Vision

. CooperVisio

. SynergEyes

. EssilorLuxottica

. Contamac

. Medlens Innovations

. Valley Contax

. Zeiss Vision Care

. Menicon

. X-Cel Specialty Contacts

. Art Optical Contact Lens

. Ophtec

. Euro Visual

. NovaSight

. ThinOptics

. Visionary

Competitive Strategies:

– Bausch + Lomb introduced HydraPEG surface coating in mid-2024, driving a 7% uplift in market revenue within six months.

– Johnson & Johnson Vision partnered with digital topography firm EyeMap in Q3 2024, reducing fitting cycle time by 30% and improving customer retention.

– CooperVisio's strategic acquisition of a custom polymer start-up in late 2024 expanded its product portfolio, increasing annual market share by 4%.

Get Customization on this Report:

FAQs

1. Who are the dominant players in the Scleral Lens Market?

Leading market players include Bausch + Lomb, Johnson & Johnson Vision, CooperVisio, SynergEyes an d EssilorLuxottica, commanding major industry share through continuous R&D.

2. What will be the size of the Scleral Lens Market in the coming years?

Forecasts indicate growth from USD 360.2 Mn in 2025 to USD 781.5 Mn by 2032 at an 11% CAGR, reflecting expanding clinical applications and market opportunities.

3. Which end-user industry has the largest growth opportunity?

Ophthalmic clinics treating keratoconus and severe dry eye account for the largest demand, with a 20% annual increase in specialty fittings reported in 2024.

4. How will market development trends evolve over the next five years?

Trends will shift toward AI-guided fittings, hybrid lens adoption, and integrated tele-optometry solutions, shaping future market trends and market challenges.

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape and challenges in the Scleral Lens Market?

Competition centers on material innovation and digital fitting platforms; market restraints include high initial fitting costs and limited clinician training in emerging regions.

6. What go-to-market strategies are commonly adopted in the Scleral Lens Market?

Key strategies include partnerships with digital topography providers, product line expansions via acquisitions, and direct-to-consumer online prescription funnels-reinforcing market growth strategies.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.