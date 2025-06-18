Lower House Speaker: King's EU Parliament Address Embodied Global Moral Imperatives

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 17 (Petra) – Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives Ahmad Safadi said His Majesty King Abdullah II's speech before the European Parliament embodied the highest values of humanity and the responsibilities the international community must uphold in the face of violations against the dignity and security of peoples.Safadi added that the address reflected Europe's deep respect and appreciation for His Majesty's consistent advocacy for dialogue as a solution to global crises. He described the speech as a call to rescue humanity from the collapse of moral standards."We in the House of Representatives take pride in seeing His Majesty represent the voice and conscience of our people, our nation, and all advocates of peace and stability worldwide, confronting forces of destruction that now threaten the essence of humanity and the future of generations everywhere," Safadi stated.He emphasized that the King's message presented a real test for international institutions and decision-makers, urging them to reinvest in peace efforts amid the region's dangerous transformations. The address, he said, issued a moral and humanitarian appeal to return to shared human values as the foundation for global stability.Safadi noted that the core of the King's speech centered on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the tragedy in Gaza. It was a call to redirect the world's moral compass toward securing Palestinians' right to an independent state and ending the brutal war on Gaza. He also warned of the regional and global repercussions of ongoing Israeli-Iranian hostilities.He continued, "The speech carried a clear warning about the moral and legal collapse that could ensue if the war on Gaza persists and the rights of Palestinians continue to be denied. The ongoing violations in the West Bank only deepen the humanitarian crisis."Safadi concluded by highlighting the broader significance of the address, drawing parallels with Europe's post-World War II revival when nations chose rebuilding over vengeance and committed to the values of humanity and international law. He said the King's speech was a call for Europe to reclaim its vital leadership role in restoring peace and stability in conflict zones around the world.