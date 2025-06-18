403
SPAC Urges Overseas Exam Candidates To Report Inability To Attend Due To Regional Tensions
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 17 (Petra) – The Service and Public Administration Commission (SPAC) on Tuesday called on candidates scheduled for competency assessment tests at the Competency Evaluation Center who are currently outside the Kingdom to inform the commission if they are unable to attend due to ongoing regional tensions.
In a statement, SPAC said candidates should submit their information by filling out a designated form available at the following link:
SPAC emphasized the importance of submitting the form within five working days from the date of the scheduled test, along with the required documents as outlined in the form.
The commission clarified that the reporting requirement applies to candidates affected by airspace closures, suspended flights, or closed borders.
