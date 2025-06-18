Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SPAC Urges Overseas Exam Candidates To Report Inability To Attend Due To Regional Tensions


2025-06-18 12:16:54
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 17 (Petra) – The Service and Public Administration Commission (SPAC) on Tuesday called on candidates scheduled for competency assessment tests at the Competency Evaluation Center who are currently outside the Kingdom to inform the commission if they are unable to attend due to ongoing regional tensions.
In a statement, SPAC said candidates should submit their information by filling out a designated form available at the following link:
SPAC emphasized the importance of submitting the form within five working days from the date of the scheduled test, along with the required documents as outlined in the form.
The commission clarified that the reporting requirement applies to candidates affected by airspace closures, suspended flights, or closed borders.

MENAFN18062025000117011021ID1109687530

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search