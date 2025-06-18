Egypt Discusses Regional Developments With U.S, Iran

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, June 17 (Petra) – Egypt reaffirmed the urgent need to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and pursue diplomatic and political solutions to help contain the crisis and avert the risk of a wider regional conflict.In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty emphasized during separate phone calls with U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi the importance of an immediate ceasefire and a return to negotiations as the only viable path to reaching a sustainable agreement on Iran's nuclear program.Abdel Aaty stressed that military solutions will not resolve the region's crises and warned against the further expansion of conflict, which could plunge the Middle East into widespread chaos, harming all parties involved.