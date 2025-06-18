403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Discusses Regional Developments With U.S, Iran
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, June 17 (Petra) – Egypt reaffirmed the urgent need to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and pursue diplomatic and political solutions to help contain the crisis and avert the risk of a wider regional conflict.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty emphasized during separate phone calls with U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi the importance of an immediate ceasefire and a return to negotiations as the only viable path to reaching a sustainable agreement on Iran's nuclear program.
Abdel Aaty stressed that military solutions will not resolve the region's crises and warned against the further expansion of conflict, which could plunge the Middle East into widespread chaos, harming all parties involved.
Cairo, June 17 (Petra) – Egypt reaffirmed the urgent need to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and pursue diplomatic and political solutions to help contain the crisis and avert the risk of a wider regional conflict.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty emphasized during separate phone calls with U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi the importance of an immediate ceasefire and a return to negotiations as the only viable path to reaching a sustainable agreement on Iran's nuclear program.
Abdel Aaty stressed that military solutions will not resolve the region's crises and warned against the further expansion of conflict, which could plunge the Middle East into widespread chaos, harming all parties involved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment