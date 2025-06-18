UN Official: Israel Aims To Erase Palestinian Identity Through Destruction In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, June 17 (Petra) – Navi Pillay, Chair of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said Tuesday that the Israeli government's prolonged and most violent assault on the Palestinian people appears aimed at destroying Palestinian identity.Presenting the commission's latest report to the UN Human Rights Council, Pillay said Israel's widespread destruction in Gaza including the dismantling of education and health systems, the demolition of homes and infrastructure, and the targeting of heritage sites amounts to an attempt to sever Palestinians from their historical ties to the land and undermine their collective identity, thereby obstructing their right to self-determination."Our findings show that while Israeli security forces have killed thousands of children, they have also decimated Gaza's education system," she said. "More than 90 percent of schools and university buildings have been damaged or destroyed, creating conditions that make education impossible."Pillay stressed that the "systematic targeting" of educational institutions extends beyond Gaza and affects all Palestinian children in the occupied territories. In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, she noted that school closures, demolition orders, movement restrictions, raids, and large-scale military operations have resulted in significant loss of learning days.