King Returns To Jordan
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 17 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Tuesday after a working visit to Strasbourg, France, where he delivered a speech before the European Parliament, according to a royal court statement.
