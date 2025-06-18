403
ACC Head Commends Interior Ministry's Support To Boost Jordan-Syria Trade
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Mafraq, June 17 (Petra) – President of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), Senator Khalil Al-Hajj Tawfiq, said Tuesday's visit to the Jaber Border Crossing was the result of previous meetings with the Minister of Interior and a direct response to feedback shared by an ACC's delegation following a recent trip to Syria.
Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Al-Hajj Tawfiq explained that the Jordanian trade delegation, after meeting with the Syrian Chambers of Commerce Union in Damascus, conveyed to the Minister of Interior key challenges facing the business sector, chief among them the need to facilitate border procedures for businessmen and trucks, particularly in issuing multiple-entry permits for entrepreneurs and investors.
He noted that the minister immediately responded to the requests, coordinating a field visit to the crossing on Tuesday with the relevant authorities to assess operational and service conditions on the ground and to help ease bottlenecks in cross-border commerce.
The visit focused on two main areas: first, facilitating the passage of business delegations; and second, streamlining and expediting customs clearance procedures for trucks. This comes ahead of the expected reopening of the Bab Al-Hawa crossing between Syria and Türkiye, which is likely to increase the volume of transit trucks entering Jordan and calls for expanded inspection yards and infrastructure upgrades at the Jaber crossing.
Al-Hajj Tawfiq said the Interior Minister expressed full understanding and directed immediate practical steps to address the concerns. He commended the ministry's swift response and ongoing support for the private sector, emphasizing the importance of strengthening cooperation between Jordanian and Syrian chambers of commerce in the interest of both economies.
