Ruggon Unveils 12-Inch SOL 7: The World's First Rugged Tablet Powered By Intel® Arrow Lake Processors

TAIPEI, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, a global provider of rugged computing solutions, announces the launch of the SOL 7, a groundbreaking 12-inch fully rugged tablet and the first powered by Intel® Arrow Lake processors. Designed for high-performance computing in demanding environments, the SOL 7 delivers next-generation AI capabilities, robust durability and seamless connectivity for critical sectors including public safety, automotive applications, warehousing, logistics, and agricultural.
The All-New 12-inch Rugged Tablet SOL 7
Powered by the latest the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5/7 processor with integrated Intel® AI Boost, the SOL 7 enables powerful on-device AI for real-time analytics, image recognition, and rapid decision-making. Equipped with a suite of data capture tools including optional 2D barcode scanner with OCR, NFC reader with FIDO2 security, smart card reader, fingerprint reader and UHF RFID reader, the SOL 7 empowers field professionals to operate smarter, faster, and more securely.
Rugged and Ready: Optimized for Field Use
The 12-inch QHD (2,160 x 1,440) display with 1,000 nits of brightness and touch support ensures readability in sunlight or rain. Certified to MIL-STD-810H and IP65, the SOL 7 operates reliably between -20°C to +63°C, weighing just 1.5 kg for easy mobility.
Long-Lasting, Flexible Power
Engineered for nonstop performance, the SOL 7 features hot-swappable dual batteries delivering up to 11 hours of runtime. With fast charging and extended battery options, users stay productive across demanding shifts.
Next- Generation Connectivity.
The SOL 7 is ready with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G/LTE, one SIM plus one eSIM support and satellite communication integration. Fast roaming and carrier flexibility ensures uninterrupted communication even in isolated locations. ThunderboltTM 4-certified I/O ensures fast data transfer and seamless integration with peripherals and docking stations.
"The SOL 7 is a smart, AI-powered rugged hub built for critical missions, empowering operators to work faster, smarter, and more securely," said Sean Lee, VP of RuggON Business.
About RuggON
RuggON Corp., a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, is a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Leveraging Ubiqconn's advanced technology and decades of expertise, RuggON improves mobile productivity in harsh environments. Its dedicated engineering team delivers high-quality, future-ready solutions tailored to diverse industry needs. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .
