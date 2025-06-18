$28.80 Bn, Endpoint Security Market Share To Hit 7.4% CAGR, Globally, By 2030 - Exclusive Report By The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endpoint security market share is projected to be valued at USD 17.43 billion in 2023 and reach USD 28.80 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% according to a new report by The Research Insights. Significant momentum characterizes the endpoint security market as organizations adopt cloud services at an increasing rate. The shift of organizational workloads from physical data centers to cloud environments has eliminated the conventional security boundary. The transition has created numerous new security weaknesses especially impacting virtual endpoints which include cloud-hosted desktops and servers alongside mobile devices that connect to business applications from remote locations. Cloud-connected devices operate dynamically across multiple networks and locations unlike traditional endpoints which makes them more vulnerable to sophisticated cyber threats.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the endpoint security market growth of 7.4% comprises a range of component, deployment, organization, application and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Endpoint Security Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Endpoint Security Market is undergoing significant growth, driven by the transition to hybrid and remote work after the pandemic altered organizational operations along with their cybersecurity strategies. The growing trend of employees accessing work systems from home networks and public places like coffee shops or during travel has led to a rapid increase in unmanaged and at-risk endpoints. Personal devices such as laptops and smartphones serve as entry points to corporate information systems but these endpoints remain insufficiently protected. The current situation requires strong and versatile endpoint security solutions to meet market demands.

Rising Number of Cyber Threats: The current hyper-connected environment sees cyber threats expanding and transforming at unprecedented speeds. The digital threat landscape shows increased complexity as ransomware attacks immobilize business operations and sophisticated phishing tricks cautious employees. The scope of cyber threats extends beyond large enterprises to include small businesses as well as educational institutions and healthcare providers which now experience equal levels of vulnerability. The rapid increase in digital threat activities serves as a principal element driving the expansion of the endpoint security market. Attackers are constantly refining their tactics. Zero-day exploits present severe risks by attacking software vulnerabilities before developers can identify and resolve them. Traditional firewalls and antivirus systems struggle to stop social engineering attacks and credential theft which now penetrate security measures with easy success. Securing laptops, desktops, smartphones and IoT devices which serve as primary exposure points has emerged as a critical priority. The endpoint security market solutions now offer platforms that deliver visibility, control measures, and automated responses for every kind of device.

Increased Focus on Endpoint Encryption and DLP: The growing occurrence and costly consequences of data breaches have led companies to focus more on securing sensitive information as soon as it emerges on the devices where it is first developed or stored. The changing landscape in security practices has led to the integration of endpoint encryption and DLP tools into security platforms which represents a significant development in the endpoint security market. Data in today's digital world extends beyond traditional enterprise firewall protection. The handling of confidential information through laptops, smartphones and tablets occurs daily as employees work from the office or remote locations and when they travel. While mobile access improves user convenience it creates substantial security risks. Without protection, a lost or stolen device can immediately reveal personal records alongside financial data and intellectual property. To address these requirements the endpoint security market delivers integrated solutions that provide threat detection together with encryption and data loss prevention capabilities through one unified platform.

Advanced Threat Protection Solutions Take the Lead in Endpoint Security Market: The solution component segment within the endpoint security market dominates enterprise preferences worldwide because advanced threat protection (ATP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions lead this trend. Businesses are now focusing on advanced security tools to counteract the growing sophistication and targeting of cyberattacks beyond basic antivirus software. The real-time monitoring and behavioral analytics provided by ATP and EDR platforms enable rapid incident response to identify threats early and neutralize them before damage occurs. Security professionals highly regard these solutions because they can detect zero-day exploits along with ransomware and fileless attacks which traditional systems frequently miss. The combination of artificial intelligence with machine learning technologies improves threat detection across various endpoints. The shift to hybrid work models and cloud-based operations demands dynamic and scalable security protection that drives ATP and EDR solutions to become top choices in the endpoint security market.

Geographical Insights: The endpoint security market sees North America leading the pack due to its prominent cybersecurity vendors and advanced digitalization while facing constant threats from sophisticated cyberattacks. The U.S. actively implements next-generation technologies including Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Zero Trust frameworks, and AI-based threat analytics. The endpoint security market experiences the highest growth in Asia Pacific due to the growing number of internet users, expanding mobile device adoption and swift cloud technology implementation in developing economies. The rise of cyberattacks has driven governments and companies in India, China, and Southeast Asian nations to strengthen their endpoint security measures. The endpoint security market in Europe remains strong due to the support of stringent data privacy laws including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Endpoint Security Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:



Based on component, the endpoint security market is divided into solution and services. The solution segment held the largest share of the endpoint security market in 2024.

Based on deployment, the endpoint security market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment held the largest share of the endpoint security market in 2024.

Based on organization, the endpoint security market is divided into SME and large enterprise. The large enterprise segment held the largest share of the endpoint security market in 2024.

Based on application, the endpoint security market is divided into IT & telecom, BFSI, industrial, education, retail, healthcare, government & defense and others. The government & defense segment accounted for a larger share of the endpoint security market in 2024. The endpoint security market is segmented into five major regions: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Endpoint Security Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:



Broadcom

Trend Micro Incorporated

Sophos Ltd.

Microsoft

AO Kaspersky Lab

Panda Security

F-Secure

IBM Corporation

McAfee, LLC.

ESET, spol. s r.o.

Cisco Systems, Inc. Bitdefender

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Endpoint Security Market Recent Developments and Innovations:



In March 2025 , Kaspersky partnered with TechnoBind to expand its B2B reach in India, offering scalable endpoint security and cyber defense solutions.

In January 2025 , Cognizant and CrowdStrike partnered to strengthen endpoint security by integrating the AI-native Falcon platform with Cognizant's Neuro Cybersecurity suite. This streamlines SecOps and enhances real-time threat detection and response across enterprise environments. In February 2024 , NinjaOne, raised a $231.5 million Series C funding round led by ICONIQ Growth, which would support its business expansion in the endpoint security market and can fuel the overall growth of the market by supporting the availability of endpoint security solutions.

Key Questions Addressed:

1. What is the key opportunity in the endpoint security market?

- The exponential growth of IoT devices has opened new avenues for endpoint security vendors to provide lightweight, customized security solutions.

2. What is the expected market size for endpoint security market by 2030?

- The expected market size for endpoint security is USD 28.80 Billion in 2030.

3. Which are the major application where endpoint security is used?

- Major application includes IT & telecom, BFSI, industrial, education, retail, healthcare, government & defense and others.

4. Which deployment segment for endpoint security market has the potential to register the highest market share?

- On-premise segment for endpoint security market is expected to register highest market share of 63% in 2024.

5. Which region is estimated to witness a high demand for endpoint security over the forecast period?

- Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a high demand for endpoint security growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period

6. Who are the key players in endpoint security market?

- The key players in the market are Broadcom, Trend Micro Incorporated, Sophos Ltd., Microsoft, AO Kaspersky Lab, Panda Security, F-Secure, IBM Corporation, McAfee, LLC., ESET, spol. s r.o., Cisco Systems, Inc. and Bitdefender.

Conclusion:

The endpoint security market faces swift transformation because organizations worldwide respond to the escalating complexity and aggressiveness of cyber threats. The increase in remote and hybrid work environments has led to greater use of vulnerable endpoints from laptops to IoT devices and created an urgent need for real-time advanced protection solutions. The market demands advanced endpoint security tools because organizations now require endpoint detection and response (EDR), advanced threat protection (ATP), and data loss prevention (DLP) solutions integrated into endpoint platforms. The market is delivering solutions that combine integration, adaptability, and scalability to provide both proactive threats defenses and centralized control mechanisms. The transition of endpoints to serve as the new perimeter requires organizations to abandon legacy security solutions and make investments in advanced endpoint security platforms which are essential for protecting data and sustaining operations while keeping stakeholder trust in digital environments.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including technology providers, endpoint security solution provider, system integrators, distributors and end users -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 28.80 billion by 2030, the Endpoint Security Market represents a significant opportunity for technology providers, endpoint security solution provider, system integrators, distributors, end-users, investors, industry stakeholders, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

