Wireless Antenna Market Size To Reach USD 7.04 Billion By 2031, Growing At 6.2% CAGR

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global wireless antenna market is observing significant growth owing to the rapid proliferation of IoT devices and growth of 5G technology worldwide. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth : The wireless antenna market size was valued at US$ 4.64 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 7.04 billion by 2031; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.2% during 2025–2031. According to Rock Health, Inc.'s Digital Health Consumer Adoption Survey conducted on March 2024, in 2023, 44% of Americans own wearable health tracking devices, including smartwatches or smart rings, to monitor health parameters such as sleep and heart rate patterns. Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and medical monitoring devices rely on wireless connectivity. These devices necessitate small antennas that can function effectively regardless of space limits and body interference, encouraging market players to develop small wireless antennae to meet their customers' demands.Development of Next-Generation Wi-Fi Technologies: With the expansion of accessible bandwidth into the 6 GHz band with Wi-Fi 6E and beyond, accurately pitched antenna design becomes important for supporting greater frequency ranges. Manufacturers and network providers are investing in innovative antenna designs to address the technical needs of next-generation Wi-Fi while ensuring energy efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness for mass-market deployment. In June 2023, Pulse Electronics, a YAGEO company, launched WiFi-6E Radome Omni Antenna, RO2471NM. It delivers enhanced signal strength and an improved coverage range for high-interference environments. The RO2471NM antenna leverages the full capabilities of WiFi-6E technology, which leads to lightning-fast connections and superior bandwidth. With its broad coverage (2400-7125 MHz), it provides improved performance even in congested and high-interference conditions.Increasing Research and Development (R&D) Activities: Manufacturers are investing in research and development to develop miniature antennae that are durable, cost-effective, and support upcoming wireless standards. For example, in December 2024, MIT researchers have now developed a biosensing technique that eliminates the need for wires. Instead, tiny, wireless antennas use light to detect minute electrical signals. This continual focus on the miniaturization of wireless antenna supports market players to meet consumer demand for small devices and improves system integration capabilities across other industries.Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe.

Market Segmentation



Based on product type, the market is segmented into omni directional antenna, semi directional antenna, and highly directional antenna. The omni directional antenna segment dominated the market in 2024.

By omni directional antenna, the wireless antenna market is divided into monopole antenna, dipole antenna, helical antenna, and others. The monopole antenna segment dominated the market in 2024.

By semi directional antenna, the wireless antenna market is divided into patch, panel, sector, and others. The patch antenna segment dominated the market in 2024.

By highly directional antenna, the wireless antenna market is divided into parabolic dish, grid antenna, Yagi-Uda antenna, and others. The parabolic dish segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into 5G, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/GNSS, and others. The 5G segment dominated the market in 2024. Based on industry, the wireless antenna market is segmented into telecommunications, consumer electronics, mining, aerospace and defense, industrial, automotive and transportation, and others. The e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: Panorama Antennas Ltd.; Sinclair Technologies Inc; Airgain, Inc.; Cisco Systems Inc; Ezurio; Huawei Technologies Co Ltd; PCTEL Inc.; 2J Antennas S.R.O.; Parsec Technologies; Quectel Wireless Solutions Co Ltd; Johanson Technology Incorporated; TE Connectivity Ltd; Pulse Electronics; Taoglas; Hubbell Inc; Mobile Mark, Inc; and Galtronics USA, Inc. are among the key players profiled in the wireless antenna market report.

Global Headlines



"Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce its participation in the CommunicAsia event held in Singapore, where it will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of IoT products and services designed to help customers build a smarter, more connected world. Quectel highlights advanced IoT modules, antennae, GNSS, and 5G solutions at CommunicAsia Singapore."

" Panorama Antennas is excited to announce the release of a range of IP68 Certified Antenna Solutions for the Water Industry. LPBSC-6-60-[X] is an omni-directional broadband antenna range covering 617-960/1427-6000MHz which has been specially adapted for use in hostile, frequently flooded environments for applications like sewer monitoring and water metering." "TE Connectivity plc, a world leader in connectors and sensors, completed the previously announced acquisition of Richards Manufacturing Co. TE Connectivity today completed its acquisition of Richards Manufacturing. Richards is a North American leader in utility grid products, including underground distribution equipment. The acquisition will enable TE to capitalize on the region's grid replacement and upgrade cycle, strengthening its leadership in serving utilities and other energy customers around the world.''

Conclusion

The market for wireless antenna is primarily fueled by the rapid proliferation of IoT devices, growing adoption of 5G technology, and surging product development by manufacturers. Technological advancements, development of next-generation Wi-Fi technologies, and the growing focus on high-performance solutions are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the wireless antenna market growth. The miniaturization of wireless antenna is likely to be a key trend in the wireless antenna market.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material providers, data center equipment manufacturers, distributors/suppliers/system integrators, and end users -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

