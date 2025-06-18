Rockefeller Foundation Adds Govind Iyer To Board Of Trustees

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Mr. Govind Iyer is a respected business leader who is strongly committed to expanding philanthropy's reach and impact, in India and around the world,". "I'm delighted to welcome him to the Board of Trustees and look forward to the insights he will bring, especially as The Rockefeller Foundation continues our work in the Asia-Pacific region."

Bringing over four decades of experience, Mr. Iyer joins the Board as The Rockefeller Foundation's enters its 112th year

Based in Mumbai, India, Mr. Iyer currently serves on the Board of Directors at Infosys Limited, a global leader in next-generation digital services and recognized as the top three most valuable IT services brands globally. He is also an Independent Director at Karmayogi Bharat, the Government of India's capacity-building initiative for civil service officials. As part of his passion and commitment to philanthropy, Mr. Iyer also serves as a Founding Board Member and Chairperson at Social Ventures Partners, a pan-India collaborative philanthropy organization; as a member of the Board of Social Ventures Partners (International), a global philanthropic network; on Advisory Boards at The Convergence Foundation and Project Mumbai; and as Director of the Board of Indian Corporate Volunteering Association. In addition, Mr. Iyer is a LivingMyPromise (LMP) signatory, which is a community of like-minded Indians who believe in pledging 50% or more of their net worth to society across causes of their choice.

"I am humbled and thrilled to serve an organization that for more than 112 years has worked to build a brighter future for communities all around the world. I often tell people: Don't give back, give forward and at The Rockefeller Foundation, I hope to work towards making the world a better place," said Mr. Iyer .

At Egon Zehnder, Mr. Iyer advised Family Businesses and Corporations on CEO succession and Board Governance before retiring three years ago. He also held marketing positions at Procter & Gamble, The Coca-Cola Company, and the Kraft Heinz Company.

"Having worked for more than four decades at some of the world's most innovative and successful companies, Govind has put extraordinary energy and passion into philanthropic pursuits," said James Stavridis, U.S. Navy Admiral (retired) and Chair of The Rockefeller Foundation Board of Trustees . "We have already benefited greatly from his expertise, and we warmly welcome him to the Foundation's Board."

Mr. Iyer also received a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, India, and an MBA from the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania, where he remains an active alumnus.

