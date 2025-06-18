Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Former Idps Return Home To Azerbaijan's Kangarli


2025-06-18 12:15:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The next groups of former internally displaced persons are returning to the village of Kangarli in the Aghdam district, Trend reports.

The families, previously temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, children's camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various regions of the republic, left for their native lands from the Garadagh district of Baku on June 18.

At this stage, 40 families (154 people) are returning to Kangarli.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, more than 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

