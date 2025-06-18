$550K Prize Pool Announced For Hedera Hello Future Hackathon's Bold New Trilogy

Hello Future Hackathon Trilogy Chapter 1: Origins

The Hello Future Hackathon returns, bigger, bolder, and more ambitious than ever before with $550K in prizes across three chapters of real-world innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hello Future Hackathon returns bigger, bolder, with greater ambition than ever before. Powered by Hedera , this year's journey unfolds as an ambitious trilogy, inviting innovators from around the globe to build and scale their projects in stages.Across Origins , Ascension, and Apex: The Finale, the trilogy offers a total of USD $550,000 in prizes and support from the Hedera Foundation. This new format is designed to help participants move from concept to real-world impact, with opportunities for top projects to receive additional funding and ecosystem support. Builders are guided through every phase of the innovation cycle, from idea validation to product development and deployment.The first chapter, Origins, is now live and runs through July 25, with USD $150,000 in prizes up for grabs. It serves as the foundation of the trilogy, offering participants the space, tools, and mentorship needed to transform ideas into minimum viable products. Whether you're an experienced founder or a first-time hacker, Origins offers an accessible entry point to build on Hedera's fast, secure, and carbon-negative public network. Participants will gain hands-on experience with Hedera's developer tools while engaging in live workshops, interactive Q&A sessions, and personalized guidance from experts across the ecosystem.More than just a hackathon, Origins is designed to foster collaboration, experimentation, and tangible outcomes. Builders will be encouraged to form teams, validate ideas, and rapidly prototype MVPs that solve real-world problems or introduce new possibilities across industries.The journey continues with Ascension in October 2025, where builders will take their projects further and compete for another USD $150,000 in prizes. The trilogy then culminates in Apex | The Finale in November 2025, with a USD $250,000 prize pool and the opportunity to gain funding, partnerships, and lasting impact within the Hedera ecosystem.The Hello Future Hackathon Trilogy marks a new era of community-powered innovation on Hedera. With its trilogy structure and expanded prize pool, it provides a dynamic platform for building future-ready solutions while engaging with a global network of technologists, visionaries, and changemakers.Registration for Chapter I: Origins is now open. For more information and to join the journey, visitThe story continues. The future awaits.Hello, Future. Built on Hedera.

