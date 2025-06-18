Azercell Launches Dataminds Bootcamp For Youth
This initiative seeks to contribute to the development of the data industry in Azerbaijan. Also, the program helps align students' academic knowledge with the requirements of the modern industry to foster a new generation of professionals.
Running from 21 July to 5 September, the intensive program will cover DataOps, MLOps, and Generative AI topics, with hybrid cloud technologies provided by AWS. Training sessions will be led by experienced experts from Azercell's Data and AI teams.
The Bootcamp is open to 3rd, 4th, and 5th-year undergraduate students, as well as graduate students specializing in STEM degrees who aspire to build a career in Big Data and AI. Interested candidates should register via the provided lin by June 27, 2025.
The selection process includes three stages: eligibility screening, language and technical assessments, and interviews. Only 25 students will be selected for the program.
Top-performing participants will receive certificates and be offered the opportunity to gain hands-on experience through internships in data-related roles at Azercell.
For more details and inquiries, please contact: [email protected
