S. Korean PM Nominee Vows All-Out Efforts Under Guidelines Of President

SEOUL, Jun 18 (NNN-YONHAP) - Kim Min-seok, the first South Korean prime minister nominee, under the Lee Jae-myung government, vowed all-out efforts under the guidelines of the country's 21st president.

Kim told a press conference with foreign correspondents in Seoul yesterday that, he will perform his duties as prime minister at a higher intensity for the time being, as President Lee Jae-myung will have to focus his power and energy on diplomacy and trade for a certain period of time.

Under the constitution, the prime minister should receive the order of the president and govern the cabinet.

The nominee said, he will perform his duties as stipulated in the constitution, stressing that he will do the job of chief of general staff in the cabinet, under the guidelines of the president.

Kim, the ruling liberal Democratic Party's four-term lawmaker, known as one of the closest aides to Lee, was among the top officials nominated by the new president, right after his inauguration.

The nominee said, the Lee administration will place special emphasis on economic and trade diplomacy, to navigate this era of geopolitical upheaval, while seeking regional strategic stability.

Regarding relations with China, Kim noted that there is room in all areas for South Korea-China relations to develop further, adding that, it would be his personal honour, if he could contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.