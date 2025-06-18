New Iranian Missile Attack On S. Israel “Intercepted:” Military
The Zionist Israeli military said in a statement that,“sirens sounded in several areas across Israel” after the missiles were detected.
The sirens were heard in a region of the Negev Desert, housing several army and air bases. Sirens also sounded in the southern occupied West Bank.
No casualties were reported, according to Israel's rescue services.
Iran's Tasnim news agency said earlier that, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps had fired a“multitude of ballistic missiles, at important and strategic targets in the occupied territories,” last night.
Israel's Channel 12 television reported that, a single missile was launched and intercepted – a sharp drop from earlier Iranian salvos that included dozens of missiles.
The aerial conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its fifth day, with at least 244 people killed in Iran and 24 in Israel. The escalation began after Israel launched surprise airstrikes across Iran on June 13.– NNN-MA'AN
