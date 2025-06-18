PIMCO Canada Opens The Market
Since PIMCO Canada was founded in 2004, it has worked tirelessly as a trusted partner and fiduciary to its clients, from Canada's largest institutions, foundations and financial advisors.
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. They invest in their clients' capital in income and credit opportunities that span the liquidity spectrum, leveraging decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Their extensive resources, global presence and time-tested investment process are designed to help give their clients an edge as they pursue their long-term goals.
