PIMCO Canada Opens The Market


2025-06-18 12:10:55
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Greg Tsagogeorgas, EVP, Head of Canadian Retail, and Patrice Denis, EVP, Head of Canadian Institutional of PIMCO Canada ("PIMCO"), and their team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate over 20 years in Canada.


Since PIMCO Canada was founded in 2004, it has worked tirelessly as a trusted partner and fiduciary to its clients, from Canada's largest institutions, foundations and financial advisors.

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. They invest in their clients' capital in income and credit opportunities that span the liquidity spectrum, leveraging decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Their extensive resources, global presence and time-tested investment process are designed to help give their clients an edge as they pursue their long-term goals.

