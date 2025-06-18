CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Nuinsco Resources Limited (NWI)
|Effective Date/ Date Effective :
|Le 17 juin/June 2025
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) :
|NWI
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ... .
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: ... .
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
