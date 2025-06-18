Conquest Resources Reports Results Of Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) (" Conquest " or the " Company ") reports that it held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at which all resolutions were approved and passed. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS All of the nominees for election as director, being John F. Kearney, Jamie Levy, Terence McKillen, Tom Obradovich and Peter Palframan, were elected to serve until the next meeting of shareholders. The voting results were as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld John F. Kearney 19,762,439 72.23% 7,596,869 Jamie Levy 12,583,293 45.99% 14,776,015 Terence McKillen 19,762,439 72.22% 7,596,869 Tom Obradovich 20,289,038 74.41% 7,070,270 Peter Palframan 20,289,038 74.41% 7,070,270

RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Simone & Company as the Company's auditor for the current fiscal year. The directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The resolution was approved with 27,279,308 votes (99.7%) in favour and 80,000 votes (0.3%) withheld.

APPROVAL OF THE COMPANY'S STOCK OPTION PLAN

Shareholders ratified the Company's Stock Option Plan. The resolution was approved with 27,145,038 votes (99.2%) in favour and 214,270 votes (0.8%) against.

ABOUT CONQUEST

Conquest Resources Limited, incorporated in 1945, is a mineral exploration company that is exploring for base metals and gold on mineral properties in Ontario.

Conquest holds a 100% interest in the Belfast-TeckMag Project, located in the Temagami Mining Camp at Emerald Lake, Ontario, which is believed to have exceptional exploration upside for magmatic sulphide deposits (Cu-Ni-PGE), volcanic massive sulphides, IOCG, iron formation hosted Au and Paleo-placer Au.

The Belfast-TeckMag Project is the Company's flagship property, evolved from the Golden Rose Project, which was initially acquired in December 2017, and significantly augmented through the acquisition of Canadian Continental Exploration Corp. ("CCEC") in 2020 and subsequent additional claim staking and purchases in its adjacent Belfast Copper Project and TeckMag Property.

Conquest now controls over 300 square kilometres of underexplored territory in the Temagami Mining Camp, including the past producing Golden Rose Mine at Emerald Lake.

Conquest also holds a 100% interest in the Alexander Gold Property located immediately east of the Red Lake and Campbell mines in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp along the important "Mine Trend" regional structure. Conquest's property is almost entirely surrounded by Evolution Mining landholdings.

In addition, the Company holds interests in the Smith Lake Gold Property and Lake Nipigon Basin Property.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Tom Obradovich

President & Chief Executive

416-985-7140



Forward-looking statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, plans, exploration activities, proposed expenditures, potential mineralization, and the timing and content of upcoming work programs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by words such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "may", "will", "should", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such risks include but are not limited to: exploration results not being indicative of future results; variations in mineral grade or recovery rates; delays or failures in obtaining necessary permits; changes in commodity prices, capital market conditions, and general economic conditions. Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







