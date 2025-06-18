Sienna Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) -is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (LIFE), previously announced on May 30, 2025. The offering consisted of 4,761,500 units at a price of $0.105 per unit, raising gross proceeds of $499,957.50. Each unit comprises one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant, exercisable at a price of $0.14 for a period of 60 months from the closing date.

In connection with the offering, the Company paid an aggregate cash finder's fee of $10,080.53 and issued a total of 96,005 non-transferable finder's warrants, each exercisable at a price of $0.14 for a period of 24 months from the closing date. The net proceeds from the financing will be used for general working capital and to fund exploration and development activities on the Company's existing projects.

Sienna's immediate priority is the Stonesthrow Gold Project in Saskatchewan, which consists of approximately 31,718 contiguous acres bordering Ramp Metals Inc. The Company is also actively assessing its Case Lake lithium project in Ontario and its portfolio of lithium assets in Nevada.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources Inc., stated: "This financing gives us the runway to begin meaningful fieldwork and exploration activity this summer. We're concentrating our efforts on advancing the Stonesthrow Gold Project, which we believe has strong potential given its strategic location and scale. With a leaner share structure and a renewed focus across our gold and cesium assets, Sienna is entering a phase of growth that's grounded in active exploration and value creation."

The units sold under the offering were issued and sold pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "). A copy of the offering document under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption dated May 30, 2025 is available under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at . All units issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to resale restrictions in Canada in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). All other securities not issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the finder's warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring on October 18, 2025.

None of the securities issued have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

The Company granted a total of 1.076 million restricted share units (RSUs) to its directors, officers and consultants on June 20, 2024. These RSUs will vest on June 20, 2025 (the " Original Vesting Date "). The Company entered into amended and restated RSU agreements with certain participants to amend the Original Vesting Date such that a portion of the granted RSUs will vest on the Original Vesting Date, and a portion of the granted RSUs will vest on October 20, 2025 and February 20, 2026.

