Standard Strategies Closes Private Placement
The Shares sold under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period.
Tiger Royalties and Investments Plc (AIM: TIG), (" Tiger ") has subscribed for £250,000 (C$462,500) in the Offering, for 20,374,449 shares and will become a control person under CSE policies by reason of holding approximately 26.4% of the Company's outstanding common shares. No related parties of the Company have participated in the Offering.
Proceeds from the Offering will enable the Company to accelerate further development on the Company's technology platform to provide cloud-native, AI-powered enterprise analytics software to spur innovation in Bitcoin treasury management applications. The Company is developing technology infrastructure solutions explicitly for this class of companies and enables investor exposure to this evolving market.
No finder's fee compensation are paid in connection with the Offering.
About Standard Strategies Inc.
Standard Strategies Inc. (CSE: SBTC) is a Canadian public company focused on providing unique infrastructure and analytics solutions to assist companies in managing and maximizing return on their Bitcoin treasury assets, allowing exposure to companies positioning themselves at the forefront of this trend. Through strategic partnerships and investments, the Company also aims to facilitate the adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets in corporate treasury strategies .
Additional information about Standard Strategies is available at or under its profile on SEDAR+ at .
ON BEHALF OF STANDARD STRATEGIES INC.
Mark Rutledge
CEO and Director
(604)-788-1348
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
