ALUULA Announces Warrant Extension And Repricing

At the time of issuance, each Warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share, exercisable until July 12, 2025. Following the Company's 20:1 share consolidation completed on March 12, 2025, the Warrants were adjusted in accordance with the terms of the warrant indenture such that 20 Warrants are now exercisable for one common share at a price of $5.00 per share.

The Company proposes to amend the Warrants as follows:



Extend the expiry date for one year from July 12, 2025 to July 12, 2026; and Reprice the Warrants such that 20 Warrants will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.81 per share.

In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ( the " TSXV "), the amended Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry clause (the " Acceleration Provision "). Under the Acceleration Provision, if the closing price of the Company's common shares is $0.97 or higher for 10 consecutive trading days (the " Premium Trading Period "), the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 calendar days. The 30-day accelerated expiry period will begin seven calendar days after the end of the Premium Trading Period. Any Warrants not exercised before the end of this 30-day period will expire and be void.

All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The proposed amendments are subject to the approval of the TSXV and a resolution approved by 2/3 of the Warrant holders.

The Company also announces it has granted an aggregate of 299,888 stock options to certain directors and officers of the Company, with each option exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.65 per share until June 12, 2030. Other directors and officers of the Company have voluntarily cancelled 575,833 stock options.

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sage Berryman

Chief Executive Officer

For ALUULA investor inquiries

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the TSXV's approval of the Warrant amendments; and the approval of the warrant amendments by warrant holders. These statements are based on assumptions subject to significant risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's management discussion and analysis. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, including the timing and receipt of all applicable regulatory, corporate third-party approvals, the actual results, expectations, achievements, or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.







