CSE Bulletin: CSE Canada Day Trading Schedule
|Holiday/Jour de Congé :
|Trade Date/Date de Négociation :
|Settlement Date/Date de Règlement :
|
Canada Day/Fête du Canada
Le 1 juillet/July 2025
|Le 30 juin/June 2025
|Le 2 juillet/July 2025
If you require further information on the holiday schedule, please contact CSE Market Operations at ... or 416-306-0772.
Si vous avez besoin de plus d'informations sur le calendrier des vacances, veuillez contacter les Opérations du marché CSE à ... ou 416-306-0772.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
