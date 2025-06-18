Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CSE Bulletin: CSE Canada Day Trading Schedule


2025-06-18 12:10:50
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 juin/June 2025) - CSE market and offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 for Canada Day. Regular trading hours for the CSE will resume on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Trade and settlement dates are as follows:

_________________________________

Le marché et les bureaux du CSE seront fermés le mardi 1er juillet 2025 à l'occasion de la fête du Canada. Les heures normales de négociation pour le CSE reprendront le mercredi 2 juillet 2025. Les dates de négociation et de règlement sont les suivantes :

Holiday/Jour de Congé : Trade Date/Date de Négociation : Settlement Date/Date de Règlement :

Canada Day/Fête du Canada

Le 1 juillet/July 2025

Le 30 juin/June 2025 Le 2 juillet/July 2025

If you require further information on the holiday schedule, please contact CSE Market Operations at ... or 416-306-0772.

Si vous avez besoin de plus d'informations sur le calendrier des vacances, veuillez contacter les Opérations du marché CSE à ... ou 416-306-0772.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

MENAFN18062025004218003983ID1109687177

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search