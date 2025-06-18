Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Class A Non-Voting Share Distribution
The amount of the distribution is equivalent to $0.80 per Class A Non-Voting share per annum and is consistent with our target, and with our uninterrupted history of paying such distributions.
For further information, please contact:
Sandy Loutitt, B.A. Econ
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 685-9888
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.
Suite 260, 1414 - 8th Street SW
Calgary, Alberta T2R 1J6
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.
