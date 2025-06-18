Valkea Upsizes Private Placement To C$4 Million

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) -(the "" or "") announces that it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "") from C$3,000,000 to gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000.

The upsized offering will consist of up to 16,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Share" ) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant ") of the Company.

Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.35 for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the Financing, provided that, if, following the date that is four months from the closing date of the Financing, the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "), or other such Canadian stock exchange on which the Shares are then principally traded, equals or exceeds $0.50 per Share, for a period of ten consecutive trading days during the exercise period, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is 30 trading days from the date notice is given by the Company, by way of dissemination of a news release, to the holders of the Warrants.

The Financing remains subject to TSXV approval.

In connection with the Financing, the Company may pay finder's fees up to 6% cash and up to 6% in finder's warrants to eligible finders. Closing of the Financing is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including that of the Board of Directors and the TSXV.

Proceeds from the Financing will be used for exploration and working capital purposes.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

All the securities issuable under the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing of the Financing.

About Valkea Resources Valkea Resources is at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact:

Chris Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: (604) 813-3931 | Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's exploration plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the Company not receiving the necessary regulatory approvals in respect of the Financing; recent market volatility; the inability of the Company to use the proceeds of the Financing as currently anticipated; and the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to: the Company's early stage of development; the fluctuation of the price of metals; the availability of additional funding as and when required; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the timing and ability to maintain and, where necessary, obtain necessary permits and licenses; the uncertainty in geologic, hydrological, metallurgical and geotechnical studies and opinions; infrastructure risks, including access to water and power; environmental risks and hazards; risks associated with negative operating cash flow; and risks associated with dilution. For a further discussion of risks relevant to the Company, see the Company's other public disclosure documents.

Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws.

