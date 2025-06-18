Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Occupation Detects Three Iranian Missiles


2025-06-18 12:09:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 17 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation media said Tuesday that three to five missiles launched from Iran were observed, with sirens sounding in Al-Jalil, Al-Jolan, and Haifa.
According to the Arab 48 news website, a media blackout is currently in place, and while the missiles were intercepted, it remains unclear who carried out the interception.
Meanwhile, Hebrew Channel 12 reported that Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding urgent consultations with senior officials and military leaders, coinciding with reports of a potential US strike against Iran.
Channel 12 added that the Israeli occupation expects the US to join the war against Iran. (end)
nq


MENAFN18062025000071011013ID1109687121

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search