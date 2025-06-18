403
Israeli Occupation Detects Three Iranian Missiles
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 17 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation media said Tuesday that three to five missiles launched from Iran were observed, with sirens sounding in Al-Jalil, Al-Jolan, and Haifa.
According to the Arab 48 news website, a media blackout is currently in place, and while the missiles were intercepted, it remains unclear who carried out the interception.
Meanwhile, Hebrew Channel 12 reported that Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding urgent consultations with senior officials and military leaders, coinciding with reports of a potential US strike against Iran.
Channel 12 added that the Israeli occupation expects the US to join the war against Iran. (end)
