Bahrain Seeks Turkmenistan Help For Citizen Repatriation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, June 17 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani discussed by phone Tuesday with Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov coordinated efforts to help Bahraini citizens currently in Iran return home via Turkmenistan.
During the phone conversation, they tackled aspects of bilateral cooperation relations between Bahrain and Turkmenistan, the Bahraini News Agency reported.
Minister Meredov confirmed Turkmenistan's readiness to facilitate the transit and safe passage of Bahraini citizens from Iran, ensure their well-being and support their onward travel to Bahrain.
On his part, Al-Zayani thanked the Turkmen Foreign Minister for his support in facilitating the transit of Bahraini citizens, hailing this as sign of strong relations between both countries. (end)
