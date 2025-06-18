Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-06-18 12:09:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prepared a comprehensive emergency plan to evacuate Kuwaiti citizens currently in the Islamic Republic of Iran, in light of the rapidly evolving developments in the region.
KUWAIT -- Given the volatile regional situation, the Kuwaiti Cabinet weighed arrangements and measures made by all ministries and state bodies to make sure that the country's medical and food supplies and services are abundant.
GENEVA -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and other International Organizations in Geneva Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayyen expressed absolute rejection of any attempts to decimate Palestine's historical and cultural presence including its geographic and demographic characteristics, or to convert archaeological sites into exclusive tourism projects.
VIENNA -- Kuwait and Austria signed a protocol to amend the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) to avoid instances of tax evasion.
DOHA -- The Qatari Foreign Ministry blasted the Israeli occupation's attack on Iran as marking an "uncalculated escalation" with serious consequences for the already volatile regional security.
WASHINGTON -- The US has established a Middle East Task Force to help coordinate support for US citizens, diplomatic missions and personnel and diplomatic engagement in the Middle East. (end) mb

