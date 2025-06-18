Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Media: New Barrage Of Iranian Missiles Lands In Several Areas


2025-06-18 12:09:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 17 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation media Channel 13 reported that 20 missiles were fired from Iran toward Tel Aviv, its suburbs, and Haifa after midnight.
The news report said that air raid sirens started in all areas affected when the Iranian missiles were detected.
Other Israeli occupation news outlets reported that a missile hit Tel Aviv and Jerusalem directly.
Loud explosions were heard in West Bank cities from both the missiles and Israel's air defense intercepting them. (Pickup previous)
