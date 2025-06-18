403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Sanctions Two Residents Accused Of Sending Tech To Russia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, June 17 (KUNA) -- Britain announced new sanctions on people and groups it said were linked to Russian finance, energy and military operations on Tuesday, including two UK residents it accused of sending high-end electronics to Moscow for the war in Ukraine.
The two, a Ukrainian and a Polish national living in Britain, had operated "a shadowy network of shell companies" to funnel more than USD 120 million of technology to Russia, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said.
Six entities had been added to the sanctions list, it added, as well as 20 ships from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," vessels that Western powers say are being used to help Russia evade price caps and other limits on its crude oil.
Britain imposed sanctions on two companies it accused of crewing and managing the vessels.
The penalties would also target the Russian GUGI military agency responsible for underwater intelligence, a move that would protect Britain's subsea infrastructure from attack, Starmer's office added. (end)
nbs
The two, a Ukrainian and a Polish national living in Britain, had operated "a shadowy network of shell companies" to funnel more than USD 120 million of technology to Russia, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said.
Six entities had been added to the sanctions list, it added, as well as 20 ships from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," vessels that Western powers say are being used to help Russia evade price caps and other limits on its crude oil.
Britain imposed sanctions on two companies it accused of crewing and managing the vessels.
The penalties would also target the Russian GUGI military agency responsible for underwater intelligence, a move that would protect Britain's subsea infrastructure from attack, Starmer's office added. (end)
nbs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment