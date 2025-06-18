Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
World Bank To Grant USD 30 Mln To Yemen To Improve Education, Digital Financial Groundwork


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 18 (KUNA) -- The World Bank approved Tuesday a USD 30 million in new grants to Yemen to help strengthen digital financial infrastructure and sustain access to basic education for children in most disadvantaged areas.
A statement by the Bank said "the financing supports two new operations that aim to improve access to critical services while bolstering institutional resilience."
"The first grant of USD 20 million will finance the Yemen Financial Market Infrastructure and Inclusion Project, implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP)," the statement said.
"The second, a USD 10 million grant, will support the Sustaining Education and Learning Project, implemented by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)," the statement added.
More than a decade into the conflict, Yemen remains one of the most fragile and poorest countries in the world.
"The crisis has deeply disrupted the provision of public services, fragmented institutions, and contributed to the erosion of human capital," the statement said.
"Today, more than 60 percent of households report inadequate food consumption, and access to quality education and formal financial services remains limited, particularly for women and rural populations," the statement added.
The World Bank's support to Yemen prioritizes the delivery of essential services while building the foundations for medium-term recovery.
"These new operations reflect our continued commitment to supporting the people of Yemen in meeting their most urgent needs," said Dina Abu-Ghaida, World Bank Group Country Manager for Yemen.
"By investing in core -infrastructure that enable children to stay in school and families to access financial services, we aim to preserve human capital and support more inclusive, resilient service delivery," Abu-Ghaida added. (end)
