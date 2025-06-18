403
Iran Used First Generation Fatah Missiles Against Israeli Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 18 (KUNA) -- Iranian Revolutionary Guard said Wednesday that they used the first generation of Fatah missiles in its attack against the Israeli occupation, which it claims penetrated the occupation's defensive shields.
The Guard said in a statement that the 11th batch of Operation True Promise 3 witnessed the use of the first generation of Iranian Fatah missiles, for the first time since the start of this conflict.
The statement added that the use of these missiles marks "the beginning of the end of the occupation army's shield," adding "it is a message of Iran's might."
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard said that it "fully controls the airspace of the Israeli occupied territories and the residents of these territories are defenseless against Iranian missile attacks."
The Iranian capital, Tehran, and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a large-scale attack by Israeli occupation forces since dawn last Friday. (end)
