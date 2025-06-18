Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:28 AM EST - Exchange Income Corporation : Has declared eligible dividends totaling $0.22 per share for the month ended June 30, payable July 15, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30. Exchange Income Corporation shares T are trading down $0.06 at $57.68.

