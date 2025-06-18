Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Aptose Biosciences Inc. : Has secured a short-term cash advance from Dr. William G. Rice, the Company's Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, to support near-term obligations, including payroll, and to enable continued advancement of its clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitor, tuspetinib, while it engages in ongoing negotiations with prospective funding partners. Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares T are trading down $0.28 at $2.10.

