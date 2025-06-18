Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:38 AM EST - Burcon NutraScience Corporation : Has entered into a multi-year agreement valued at approximately $6.8 million in aggregate to produce for a leading provider of clean label, plant-based ingredients. Burcon NutraScience Corporation shares T are trading up $0.34 at $2.96.

