The Keg Royalties Income Fund


2025-06-18 12:08:44
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:00 PM EST - The Keg Royalties Income Fund : Has entered into an arrangement agreement with 1543965 B.C. Ltd. an affiliate of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited pursuant to which the Purchaser has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding units of the Fund other than Units already owned by Fairfax, for a price of $18.60 per Unit. The Keg Royalties Income Fund shares are trading up $0.21 at $18.64.

