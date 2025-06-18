Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc.


2025-06-18 12:08:44
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:03 PM EST - Knight Therapeutics Inc. : Has entered into a revolving credit facility, with National Bank of Canada. Knight has withdrawn C$60 million from the Credit Facility to fund a portion of the Paladin acquisition. The Credit Facility provides Knight with an initial borrowing limit of up to US$50 million, which is mainly intended to support the Company's growth strategy and may also be used for working capital and other corporate purposes. Knight Therapeutics Inc. shares T are trading up $0.10 at $6.12.

MENAFN18062025000212011056ID1109687106

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search