Tensions In Middle East Weigh On TSX
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equity markets in Toronto were lower by noon EDT on Tuesday, as gains in energy shares offset weakness in other sectors due to investor worries that the Iran-Israel conflict could spiral into broader regional unrest.
The TSX Composite Index was negative 58.06 points to reach noon Tuesday at 26,510.55
The Canadian dollar handed back 0.10 cents to 73.57 cents U.S.
In corporate news, women's clothing retailer Groupe Dynamite beat analysts' estimates for first quarter profit and revenue. Groupe Dynamite shares sprinted $2.40, or 14.5%, to $18.91.
Healthcare dwindled with Tilray Brands dropping four cents, or 6.9%, to 54 cents to the bottom of the benchmark index.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he wanted a "real end" to the nuclear problem with Iran after departing early from the Group of Seven summit in Alberta, while clarifying he was not leaving to work on a ceasefire.
In a surprise move on Monday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he had agreed with Trump that their two nations should try to wrap up a new economic and security deal within 30 days.
Economically speaking, Statistics Canada reported Canadian investors acquired $4.1 billion of foreign securities in April, led by the highest investment in U.S. government bonds since November 2023.
Meanwhile, foreign investors reduced their exposure to Canadian securities by $9.4 billion in April 2025, led by the highest monthly divestment in Canadian bonds since December 2018.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 4.09 points to 721.29.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower in the first hour, as health-care faded 0.4%, industrials, sliding 0.3%, and information technology stepped back 0.2%.
The three gainers proved to be energy, up 0.7%, materials, better by 0.4%, and gold, brighter 0.3%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 was lower on Tuesday as investors pored through the latest developments in the Middle East, with the conflict between Israel and Iran raging on. Wall Street also digested weak retail sales data.
The Dow Jones Industrials remained lower 33.77 points to 42,481.32.
The much-broader index declined 12.85 points to 6,020.26.
The NASDAQ Composite forfeited 45.65 points, to 19,655.56.
On Monday evening, President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that“Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran.” Trump also left the G7 summit in Canada early to deal with the situation in the Middle East, but did so without reaching trade deals with some member nations.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that Trump offered a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. However, Trump said his departure from the G7 had“nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that.”
On top of a fifth day of strikes between Israel and Iran, fresh retail sales data weighed on stocks Tuesday, as consumer spending retreated more than expected in May. Sales for the month dipped 0.9%, worse than the Dow Jones forecast for a 0.6% fall.
Roku popped 2% following an upgrade to a buy rating from hold at Loop Capital Markets. Analyst Alan Gould's new price target to $100 - up from $80 - implies upside of 22%.
Roku gained 10% on Monday after announcing an exclusive partnership with Amazon that would enable advertisers to reach roughly 80 million U.S. households.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury were lower, pushing yields up to 4.41% from Monday's 4.45%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regained $1.80 to $73.57 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices plummeted $18.90 to $3,398.40 U.S. an ounce.
