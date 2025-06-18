403
TSX Tails Off By Close
Canada's main stock index finished Tuesday in the minus category, even as gains in energy shares offset weakness in other sectors due to investor worries that the Iran-Israel conflict could spiral into broader regional unrest.
The TSX Composite Index was negative 27.22 points to close out Tuesday at 26,541.39
The Canadian dollar handed back 0.40 cents to 73.28 cents U.S.
In corporate news, women's clothing retailer Groupe Dynamite beat analysts' estimates for first quarter profit and revenue. Groupe Dynamite shares sprinted $2.40, or 14.5%, to $18.91.
Healthcare dwindled with Tilray Brands dropping six cents, or 10.3%, to 52 cents, while Bausch Health Companies lost 19 cents, or 2.4%, to $7.82.
In industrial issues, TFI International faded $3.75, or 3%, to $120.12, while Bird Construction topped 75 cents, or 2.7%, to $27.47.
In telecoms, Rogers dumped 47 cents, or 1.2%, to $37.44, while BCE retreated 33 cents, or 1.1%, to $30.08.
Trying to reverse things, energy shares such as Baytex increased 14 cents, or 5.1%, to $2.87, while IPCO added $1.06, or 4.7%, to $23.44.
Gold enjoyed marginal gains, such as the 13-cent increased, or1.5%, enjoyed by Equinox Gold, while Torex Gold acquired 84 cents, or 1.8%, to $46.92.
In tech issues, Celestica ballooned $6.62, or 3.8%, to $180.75, while Sangamo took on eight cents, or 1%, to $7.81.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he wanted a "real end" to the nuclear problem with Iran after departing early from the Group of Seven summit in Alberta, while clarifying he was not leaving to work on a ceasefire.
In a surprise move on Monday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he had agreed with Trump that their two nations should try to wrap up a new economic and security deal within 30 days.
Economically speaking, Statistics Canada reported Canadian investors acquired $4.1 billion of foreign securities in April, led by the highest investment in U.S. government bonds since November 2023.
Meanwhile, foreign investors reduced their exposure to Canadian securities by $9.4 billion in April 2025, led by the highest monthly divestment in Canadian bonds since December 2018.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 2.54 points to 722.84.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower by the end of the session, as health-care faded 2.4%, industrials slid 0.8%, and telecoms stepped back 0.7%.
The three gainers proved to be energy, up 1.6%, while gold improved 0.2%, and information technology eked up 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
North American equities were lower on Tuesday as investors pored through the latest developments in the Middle East, with the Israel-Iran conflict raging on for a fifth day.
The Dow Jones Industrials lost control of the“down” spout, losing 299.29 points to 42,215.80.
The S&P 500 index declined 50.39 points to 5,982.72.
The NASDAQ Composite forfeited 180.12 points, to 19,521.09.
President Donald Trump threatened Iran's leader in a series of Truth Social posts Tuesday and demanded“UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”
“We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding,” he wrote in one of the posts.
“He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.”
Trump met with his national security team in the White House Situation Room Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Pentagon simultaneously moved assets to the Middle East to strengthen U.S. military's defensive capabilities and expand Trump's options.
Also Tuesday, fresh retail sales data weighed on stocks Tuesday, as consumer spending retreated more than expected in May. Sales for the month dipped 0.9%, worse than the Dow Jones forecast for a 0.6% fall.
Roku slid $1.68, or 2.1%, to $80.48, following an upgrade to a buy rating from hold at Loop Capital Markets. Analyst Alan Gould's new price target to $100 - up from $80 - implies upside of 22%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury were lower, pushing yields up to 4.39% from Monday's 4.45%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regained $2.91 to $74.68 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices plummeted $15.60 to $3,401.70 U.S. an ounce.
