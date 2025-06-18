Looming Catastrophe

Representational Photo

Once again, the world finds itself holding its breath as Iran-Israel conflict threatens to spin out of control. The headlines are chilling: US president Donald Trump has told people in Tehran to leave their homes, warning of“something big” about to happen. The war began with Israel launching a massive attack on Iran, decapitating its top military leadership, forcing Tehran to respond. What started as a covert shadow war of assassinations, cyberattacks, and sabotage has now exploded into open conflict. Israel's unprecedented strikes deep into Iranian territory, targeting nuclear sites and vital infrastructure, and Iran's retaliations have already claimed lives within days. The war was thus imposed on Iran. Just as the West keeps harping on Israel's 'right to self-defense,' Iran's right to defend itself should also be acknowledged. And all that Iran is doing this time is defending itself from constant attacks from Israel. The Islamic Republic is open to stop the war if Israel halts attacks.

The conflict looks now set to expand. The warning signs are flashing bright red. So where is the world's sense of urgency? It's simply not enough to issue statements of concern or hold meetings at powerful leadership meetings like G7. This conflict needs serious diplomatic efforts and it needs it now. The big powers, especially the United States, China, Russia, and Europe, must put aside their rivalries to push Israel to stop. A ceasefire should be the first goal. Although Trump has said he is working for a“real end” to the war, its chances don't look bright, considering the US is not neutral in the conflict. And also the strategic objectives of Israel and the west in Iran are far larger to be accomplished in the short term.

After weakening Hamas, Hezbollah and Huthis, Israel and the west see a chance to remake the Middle East in their own image. And it is very unlikely to stop unless the goal is achieved. This goal is to tame the region and quell the last bastion of resistance to Israel and the west. But is this sustainable in the long term? Seems very unlikely if we go by the decades-old troubled history of the region. This violent subduing of the countries and installing of pro-western governments hardly serves the cause of peace, and will unravel sooner than later. Best course of action would have been to resolve the longstanding Palestinian issue – the original sin – for the region to have a genuine peace. In the end, true and lasting peace in the Middle East will never come from missiles and regime change - it can only be built on justice, dialogue, and the courage to address the root causes, starting with the unresolved issue of Palestine.