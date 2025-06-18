'He Held Us Together': In Loving Memory Of Agha Sajad Ali Qazalbash

Agha Sajad Ali Qazalbash

By Syed Nayeem Abbas

It's hard to describe someone who felt like the heart of every room.

But I have to try, even as my hands tremble and my throat tightens. Because when someone like Agha Sajad Ali Qazalbash leaves, it isn't just a death. It's a break in the rhythm of life.

We called him Sajad Mamu. He wasn't just my uncle. He was my friend, the one I looked for in every gathering.

And now I look, and he's not there.

He passed away on Sunday, June 15, 2025, after a sudden head injury. That's the fact of it. But the truth of his life is far deeper than the moment it ended.

Born in Alamgari Bazar, he lived in Lal Bazar, in a home that never felt cold. His laughter echoed through the narrow lanes of our neighbourhood. He didn't need to say much to make you feel loved. Just a look, a smile, a joke told in that gentle, teasing way of his. He believed that humour was a kind of kindness, and he gave it freely.

He worked as Deputy Secretary at the JK Board of School Education, but work was never just a job to him.

He did things the honest way. No shortcuts, no arrogance. He believed in being fair, even when no one was watching.

People trusted him. Colleagues respected him. But more than anything, they liked him.

When someone was in any trouble, he was there, without waiting to be asked. It didn't matter if it was a distant cousin or a stranger. He just showed up, offering his time like it was nothing. But we knew it was everything.

His house was always open. The door might as well have been left unlatched. If you were hungry, you were fed. If you were lonely, you were heard. If you were grieving, he sat with you in silence and made it feel less heavy.

He loved the Ahlulbayt with a depth that shaped everything he did. Muharram wasn't a season to him. It was part of his soul. He didn't just recite duas; he tried to live them. His faith wasn't loud. It was steady, constant. A light, not a spotlight.

The day he died, it felt like someone had unplugged a lamp that had always been on. That kind of loss doesn't come with instructions. The tea tastes flatter. The rooms echo more. Even the laughter that remains feels lament.

For the Agha and Syed family, he was the thread that held the fabric tight. We didn't realise it until it loosened.

I still expect him to walk in. I still think of things I want to tell him. And sometimes I catch myself smiling at an old memory, only to feel the weight of his absence fall again.

I pray that wherever he is, he's at peace. I hope he's with the ones he loved, wrapped in mercy and light. And I hope that we, the ones left behind, can carry forward the compassion and courage he showed every day.

He wasn't just part of our story. He was the story. And now, even in silence, he continues to teach us what it means to love.

The author is a nephew of the late Agha Sajad Ali Qazalbash