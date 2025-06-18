One Man's Mission To Marry Off Kashmir's Forgotten Daughters

Representational Photo

By Gowher Bhat

Mohamad Ayoub leans back on a plastic chair outside his shop in Kazipura, a quintessential Kashmiri village in Budgam district. He watches the road as if waiting for someone, though no one in particular is expected.

Behind him, shelves of salt, lentils, and oil cans line the walls. His store is small but steady, like the man himself.

He's not just a shopkeeper. For the last fifteen years, Ayoub has been something else too.

This Budgam matchmaker is not the usual kind with a database or office, but a trusted connector of families. He doesn't charge a rupee, and doesn't advertise. He simply listens, remembers, and gently brings people together.

“Almighty has given me enough,” he says, gesturing toward the shop and the orchard beyond.“I don't need anything more. I do this work for humanity.”

In a place where weddings can be costly and matchmaking has become an industry of middlemen and deception, Ayoub's social cause stands out.

He arranges marriages for families who can't afford dowries or matchmaker fees. He never promises more than what is true. And he stays until the families are sure.

“He never lied,” says Asmat Mehraj, who got married through Ayoub's help three years ago.“He just introduced us and left the rest to us. I'm married and happy because of him.”

It sounds simple. But in Kashmir, where rising costs and broken engagements are common, it's not.

Many women are rejected after a failed engagement. Some are left in debt by matchmakers who vanish after payment. That's how Ayoub met Humaira.

Her first two engagements had ended badly, both arranged by agents who took money and told half-truths.

“People looked at me differently after that,” Humaira says.“I thought I'd never get married.”

Then Ayoub visited her home.“He didn't just find me a good man,” she says,“he gave me some money for the wedding. I'm happily married now.”

Ayoub works only in Budgam. He knows every alley and apple field, every family and reputation.

“I don't work outside the district,” he says.“I don't know those places. How can I introduce someone when I don't know who they are?”

He rattles off village names like a local cartographer – Wathoora, Panzan, Chadoora, Hayatpora. He prefers walking or riding his bike. When someone calls, he visits, listens, asks careful questions, then leaves to think.

“I visit both families myself,” he says.“Then I tell them to take their time. When they agree, I stay with them through the whole process.”

There's no notebook. No phone app. Everything is in his head.

“He knows who is honest,” says Riyaz Baba, who lives nearby.“He knows whose son is back from college, whose daughter is struggling to find a match. He connects people quietly. That's why we trust him.”

Matchmaking remains a mission for this man, even as he earns his living from a modest provision store and two transport vehicles that ferry goods between villages.

During harvest season, his orchards provide work to dozens of young men seeking a source of income.

“He gave my brother work during apple season,” continues Riyaz.“Then connected him to another orchard owner for the next month. It isn't just about marriage. He helps in many ways.”

Ayoub doesn't talk much about numbers. But by conservative estimates, he has arranged over fifty marriages. Most involved girls from struggling households. Many involved men with unstable jobs, no land, or limited education. He never turned anyone away.

“No NGO helps me,” he says.“No one funds me. I don't even ask. This is between me, the families, and God.”

Ayoub speaks softly and smiles often. He shuns attention, but when social tensions arise, he's the one people turn to.

As a token of love, he gets a call months later from a new mother. Sometimes, it's a message from a groom who's found work and wants to thank him.

“When a marriage works out, when they're happy, it feels like a river flowing inside me,” he says, explaining what keeps him going.“That feeling is everything.”

The author is a Pulwama-based writer and educator.