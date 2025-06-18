Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Threatens Supreme Leader, Demands Iran's Surrender

2025-06-18 12:08:27
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- President Donald Trump dramatically escalated tensions with Iran on Tuesday, issuing a stark demand for the“unconditional surrender” of Iranian forces and openly threatening Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In a series of fiery posts on Truth Social, Trump claimed the U.S. knows the exact whereabouts of Ayatollah Khamenei, describing him as an“easy target” who is currently“safe” - but only“for now.”

“We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump wrote, adding a pointed warning:“But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

In a follow-up post moments later, Trump issued a blunt two-word directive:“UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Trump's comments came shortly after he declared that the U.S. - referencing American-manufactured Israeli military equipment - had achieved“complete and total control of the skies over Iran.” He contrasted the superiority of the“American made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff'” with Iran's“good sky trackers and other defensive equipment” of non-American origin.

Read Also Airports Close Across Mideast as Israel-Iran War Widens Trump Slams Macron on Ceasefire, Links G7 Exit to 'Something Bigger'

The incendiary rhetoric followed last week's Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which the White House had initially distanced itself from. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement emphasizing that the operation was carried out unilaterally by Israel. However, Trump's Tuesday posts suggested U.S. involvement, at least in the aerial campaign.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” Trump reiterated online, directly linking American military technology to the current dominance in Iranian airspace.

The statements represent a sharp uptick in confrontational language from the U.S. president, raising new questions about Washington's role in Israel's recent military operations - and the potential for further escalation in the region.

