Day-3 of DAJGUA: IEC Campaign Progresses With Series Of Events Held At Anantnag

Anantnag- The ongoing 15-day Intensive Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gramin Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) continued robustly on Day 3rd in Anantnag, marking another significant stride towards the comprehensive upliftment and empowerment of tribal communities.

The campaign was conducted at various locations including Hiller Shahbad, Dachnipora, Larnoo, Chittergul, and Bijbehara, where large-scale Awareness and Benefit Saturation Camps were organized.

This campaign, as part of a Union Territory-wide initiative, aims to ensure the complete outreach and saturation of government welfare schemes across all tribal regions. The event witnessed overwhelming participation from the tribal populace, highlighting the community's eagerness to engage in developmental processes and avail of government entitlements.

During the campaign, on-spot services were provided to ensure immediate and effective benefit delivery to eligible beneficiaries. Key services delivered included the issuance of Aadhaar Cards, PMJAY Golden Health Cards, Domicile Certificates, Caste Certificates, and other essential documents.

Interactive sessions between the officers, officials and community members were also held to enhance mutual understanding, verify ground realities, and identify service delivery gaps for prompt redressal.

All eligible individuals from the tribal community were encouraged to attend the upcoming camps over the next fortnight and make full use of the services and welfare initiatives being offered.

With coordinated inter-departmental efforts and strong community engagement, the campaign is expected to yield tangible, long-term socio-economic benefits for the region's tribal population.

DAJGUA campaign underscores the District Administration's resolve for inclusive development and tribal empowerment. The initiative is being closely monitored by the District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, with regular reviews and field visits planned to ensure transparency, effectiveness, and saturation of services.