'Kashmir Open & Safe': CM, IATO Reaffirm Tourism Push

Acknowledging IATO's efforts in promoting the Union Territory as a premier travel destination, Omar said,“We are very grateful to the IATO for coming here and organising this visit, because trust works both ways. Your presence assures us that we are on the right path.”

Referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people-most of them tourists-the chief minister said the impact went beyond the immediate tragedy.“To call it unfortunate would be an understatement. It impacted not just 26 families directly but also affected the confidence of many more. Just when the season had begun to look promising, the downturn by mid-June was quite telling,” he said.

Despite the setback, Omar struck an optimistic note, highlighting the resilience of the tourism sector.“Since the 2022 season, we've seen a surge in tourist vehicles. It was encouraging to see Srinagar bustling with activity, taxis with luggage on rooftops heading to Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and beyond,” he said.

He stressed that Kashmir must aim beyond one-time visits.“We want tourists to return again and again. That's why your feedback is essential-for improving the experience, enhancing infrastructure and expanding the adventure tourism potential,” he told the delegation.

Omar said the government, in coordination with the Centre, is working on developing nine new tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir.“Both regions hold immense tourism potential, and both will be equally promoted,” he added.

On connectivity, the chief minister acknowledged the rising popularity of new train services to Kashmir and promised to take up the issue of capacity constraints with the Ministry of Railways.“The demand is growing, and we will explore increasing train length and frequency,” he said.

Omar also announced that previously shut destinations following the Pahalgam incident are being reopened in phases.“We have begun this process. It's a matter of restoring confidence-for tourists and for ourselves,” he asserted.

The IATO, in a statement, lauded the Union Territory government's efforts to boost tourism.“The Department of Tourism has taken commendable steps to upgrade infrastructure, improve accessibility, enhance security, and create a tourist-friendly environment,” the organisation said.

Citing dedicated tourism officers, trained police personnel, and round-the-clock support systems, the IATO said these efforts instil a sense of safety and comfort for visitors. It urged its members and the global travel fraternity to confidently promote Kashmir as a safe and vibrant tourist destination.

“We assure travellers that Kashmir is open, vibrant, and ready to host them. The valley, in all its natural splendour, is offering not just scenic beauty but a rejuvenating and secure holiday experience,” it said.

The association appealed to media outlets and travel influencers to share the positive developments and help rebuild trust.“Pahalgam, Srinagar, and surrounding areas are absolutely safe for tourists. We were heartened to see that both government authorities and private stakeholders are working together seamlessly to ensure the safety, comfort, and memorable experiences of all visitors,” it added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now