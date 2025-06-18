Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Contact Embassy, Leave Tehran: Govt Advisory To Indians

2025-06-18 12:08:23
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Tehran- All Indian nationals in Tehran on Tuesday were requested to contact the Embassy of India immediately and provide their location and contact numbers, as the conflict between Iran and Israel intensified.

The Indian mission also advised all Indian nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, to move to a safe location outside the city.

“All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their Location and Contact numbers. Kindly contact: +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109,” the Embassy of India in Tehran said in a post on X.

The post came as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified as they traded strikes on a fifth day.

US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada a day early to rush back to Washington. Trump also warned Iranians to evacuate Tehran, underscoring the danger to its 10 million residents.

Read Also Airports Close Across Mideast as Israel-Iran War Widens Trump Threatens Supreme Leader, Demands Iran's Surrender

The Ministry of External Affairs New Delhi said a 24×7 Control Room has been established in the ministry in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel.

“The contact details of the control room are as under: 1800118797 (Toll-free), +91-11-23012113,+91-11-23014104,+91-11-23017905 +91-9968291988 (Whatsapp) and [email protected] ,” it said in statement.

In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran has set up a 24×7 emergency helpline with contact.

“For call only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109; For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709, Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036, Zahedan: +98 9396356649,” it added.

Israel attacked Iran early Friday targeting its nuclear, missile and military infrastructure. Iran later launched retaliatory strikes on Israel.

