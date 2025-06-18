Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
90 Kashmiri Students Cross Over To Armenia From Iran

2025-06-18 12:08:22
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, 110 Indian students - including at least 90 from Kashmir - have safely crossed into Armenia after being evacuated from Iran, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The students, mostly from Urmia Medical University, had been studying in Iran and were moved out of Tehran through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi said Indian students were relocated from Tehran for safety reasons and have been provided support throughout the process.“Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy. Some Indians have also been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia,” the MEA said in a statement, adding that the Embassy remains in constant touch with the Indian community and that further advisories may be issued given the fluid situation.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), the evacuated students arrived in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, and have been accommodated in hotels.“All Indian students who crossed the Iran-Armenia border are now safe in Yerevan. This includes around 90 students from Kashmir and 20 others from various Indian states,” JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said.

He added that their flight to New Delhi is scheduled for Wednesday, with coordination underway between Indian authorities and local officials in Armenia.

Meanwhile, the JKSA has appealed to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for the swift evacuation of the remaining Indian students, many of whom are still stranded in Iranian cities amid the worsening conflict.“The situation is deteriorating fast with ongoing airstrikes, missile barrages, and fear across Iran. Hundreds of Indian students, especially from Jammu and Kashmir, remain stuck,” the association warned.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has also informed universities that arrangements are in place and students may now be permitted to leave campuses.“We have made arrangements for their evacuation. They may be permitted to leave the university,” the Embassy said in its communication to educational institutions.

With tensions showing no sign of de-escalation, Indian authorities remain on high alert to ensure the safety of nationals in the region.

