NYSCC Suppliers' Day 2025 Wraps With Record Attendance, Global Reach, And Unmatched Innovation

(New York, June 17, 2025) - The New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) proudly announces the resounding success of Suppliers' Day 2025 , held June 3–4 at the Javits Center in New York City. This year's event marked a major milestone, drawing more than 11,500 attendees and 675 exhibitors from 74 countries. The dynamic show floor set a new standard for engagement, innovation, and global collaboration.

Hosted on the expansive third level of the Javits Center, the exhibit hall provided an inspiring and seamless experience praised for its energy, organization, and opportunities to connect. With a beautifully designed layout and vibrant activations, Suppliers' Day delivered an unmatched platform for showcasing cutting-edge ingredients, technologies, and solutions shaping the future of beauty and personal care.

“This was the largest and most globally diverse Suppliers' Day ever,” said John Carola, Chair of NYSCC.“The tremendous turnout and overwhelmingly positive feedback reinforce our mission to be the nexus of science and beauty-where innovation, education, and business intersect.”

Highlights from the Show Included:



The Inspiration Hive , curated by BEAUTYSTREAMS, featured future-forward exhibitors including Ashland, Croda Beauty, and Lubrizol, and hosted the popular Innovations from the Inspiration Hive

Main Stage Presentations included a fireside keynote with Stacey House, SVP at Coty's AGILE Beauty, and a thought-provoking discussion with L'Oréal's Dominic Akerlee and Ying Chen on biotech and augmented beauty.

Over 100 hours of education , with five advanced tracks curated by NYSCC's Scientific Committee on Dermabeauty, Neuroaesthetics, the Microbiome, Biotechnology, and Hair & Scalp Innovations.

Networking and business-building opportunities included the Catalyst Club Breakfast for small businesses, the first-ever joint CEW & NYSCC Membership Mixer, and the announcement of CEW's Innovator Award: Recognizing Women in Science & Design.

Special Programs included the Formulators' Tour: The Wellbeing of Water, Hot Topics from the Main Stage, Technical Poster Presentations, and Formulation Forum. The 9th Annual Future Chemists Workshop saw a record turnout of 140 students from 65 colleges and universities across the U.S. and Canada. Complementing this were a Mentorship Forum, University Row, and a Career Fair-all designed to foster knowledge-sharing and spotlight next-generation talent.

The INDIE 360° Pavilion spotlighted emerging brands-including a Latina Beauty capsule -and introduced the inaugural Beauty Founder LAB Prize , awarded to Kayura Effects , alongside the People's Choice Award given to Smitha Rao , Founder of PAREVA BEAUTY , for her clinically crafted skincare line.

NYSCC Suppliers' Day also hosted the annual Industry Awards Night on June 3 at the Classic Car Club NYC, where CEW Supplier's Beauty Award finalists were revealed, and the vibrant NYSCC community came together in celebration. The 2025 CEW Finalists are:



AECOTHICK GKL by AE Chemie

ALGAKTIV Exometics G by Algaktiv

Collapeptyl biofunctional by Ashland Inc.

DandErase by Givaudan

LIFTILIENCE by Silab

Natrineo CR8 by Croda Inc.

Sphingo'HAIR Drypure by Croda Inc. Uplevity e-Lift peptide by Lubrizol Life Science

The Ingredient Maverick Awards , selected by Sci-Comm influencers who walked the exhibit floor, honored standout ingredient innovations:



Ginger King :



DSM – Etherwell Hair



BASF – Vitaguard

DKSH – Oceamide

Manessa Lormejuste :



Probiotical – SB01



Acme Hardesty – Lyftalize

Provital – Pureblome

Ramon Pagan :



Mibelle – Ameliosense



Hallstar – Hallsens' DIAS

P2 – Cirtopol DE-4

Jane Tsui :



Cosroma – CDBH 004X



Mibelle – PhytoCellTec Exosomes Momentive – HARMONIETM NatuVel Gel

Looking Ahead

As NYSCC continues to elevate Suppliers' Day year after year, the 2025 edition solidified its role as the premier global stage for cosmetic science and innovation. The next Suppliers' Day will take place May 19–20, 2026 , and promises even more opportunities for learning, connection, and industry partnership.

For more information, visit .

For 2026 Suppliers' Day exhibitor and sponsorship inquiries, email: [email protected] .